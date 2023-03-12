'Everything Everywhere All at Once' director tells fans 'no need to be angry on our behalf'

Everything Everywhere All At Once is expected to win big at the Oscars 2023 with 11 nominations to its name.

As the anticipation grows ahead of 95th Academy Awards, director and co-producer Daniel Kwan bade fans to ‘not be angry’ if the film doesn’t sweep. Kwan added that he will be taking a break from social media after the Oscars.

He wrote on Twitter:

"I love every one of the films we are up against for different reasons. More importantly, I have grown to love the people behind each of the films as I have gotten to know them this year. I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf."

"No movie deserves to sweep, no matter how good it is, and I am rooting whole heartedly for my fellow nominees. Thank you for coming along with me on this wild ride, all of your support has meant the world to me. Byeeeeeee"

"P.S. to the people who hate the film with their entire being: I'm sorry we ruined cinema for you forever. I hope we can make it up to you on the next one

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a Chinese immigrant who unwillingly gets entangled in an epic adventure where she must connect different versions of herself in the parallel universe to stop someone from harming the multiverse. The film’s stellar cast includes Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang, Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre, Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang and James Hong as Gong Gong.

