 
sports
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss, opt to bat against Lahore Qalandars

By
SDSports Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Lahore Qalandars interim skipper David Wiese (left) poses for the camera along with Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim ahead of the toss for the 30th fixture of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 12, 2023. — Twitter/@thePSLt20
Lahore Qalandars interim skipper David Wiese (left) poses for the camera along with Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim ahead of the toss for the 30th fixture of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 12, 2023. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars during the 30th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

Qalandars, with 14 points, are currently at the first spot on the league table. Meanwhile, the Kings with only two wins under their belt are at the bottom of the points table.

Kings are already out of the title race of the PSL's eighth edition as out of nine matches Imad Wasim and Co lost seven fixtures.

Karachi Kings are playing for pride since they were knocked out of the race of the playoffs earlier in the tournament.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested for today's match. In the pacer's absence, David Wiese is leading the defending champions.

In the first match of the day, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 13 runs in Rawalpindi to ensure that both teams will lock horns in the Eliminator 1 of the event.

The result also confirmed that defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the Qualifier of the tournament.

Qualifier, the winner of which will qualify directly for the final, will be played on March 15, meanwhile, the Eliminator 1 will be held on March 16.

The loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1 will clash in Eliminator 2 on March 17 for a spot in the final.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, David Wiese (c), Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Umar, Akif Javed

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi inflict 13-run defeat on Islamabad United

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi inflict 13-run defeat on Islamabad United
'King Kohli' gets Test ton after three-year wait

'King Kohli' gets Test ton after three-year wait
American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz keeps Indian Wells dreams alive

American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz keeps Indian Wells dreams alive
Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit

Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit
Iga Swiatek sets sights on second Indian Wells crown

Iga Swiatek sets sights on second Indian Wells crown
BBC sports show chaos: TV boss stands firm in face of criticism

BBC sports show chaos: TV boss stands firm in face of criticism
Schalke deals blow to Dortmund's title hopes with Bayern Munich on top

Schalke deals blow to Dortmund's title hopes with Bayern Munich on top
Mathews half-century leads Sri Lanka revival against New Zealand

Mathews half-century leads Sri Lanka revival against New Zealand
France crush England's title hopes in record-breaking Twickenham triumph

France crush England's title hopes in record-breaking Twickenham triumph
Neymar ´happy´ but return uncertain after surgery: PSG

Neymar ´happy´ but return uncertain after surgery: PSG
Barcelona charged with corruption in referee affair

Barcelona charged with corruption in referee affair
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans break world record

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans break world record