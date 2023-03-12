PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss, ask Peshawar Zalmi to bat

Peshawar Zalmi's Tom Kohler-Cadmore (left) and Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan. — Twitter/@IsbUnited

Islamabad United Sunday won the toss deciding to field first against the Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The Zalmi have have named English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore as the team's skipper for today's match after captain Babar Azam was dropped as he was feeling unwell.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, United and Zalmi have already entered the playoffs, but the knockout fixtures will be confirmed after the two team's face each other in Pindi today.

The second PSL match of the day will be played between Karachi Kings and Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi