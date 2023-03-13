 
King Charles was 'stunned' after Queen rang Meghan Markle

King Charles III was surprised to see Meghan Markle was called by Queen Elizabeth II, says Prince Harry.

During a private tea session with the former Prince of Wales, Her Majesty rang Meghan Markle about her controversial father.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals: “We all looked stunned. Meg tentatively reached for the phone. It seemed Granny was calling to talk about Meg’s father. She was responding to a letter Meg had written her, asking for advice and help. Meg said she didn’t know how to make the press stop interviewing him, enticing him to say horrid things. Granny now suggested that Meg forget the press, go and see her father, try to talk some sense into him.”

He added: “Meg explained that he lived in a Mexican border town and she didn’t know how she’d ever get through the airport, through the press surrounding his house, then through that part of town, and back again, quietly, safely. Granny acknowledged the many problems with this plan. In that case, perhaps write him a letter? Pa agreed. Splendid idea.”

