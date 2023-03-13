 
'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' wins Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023

Natu Natu is sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj
Film RRR creates history as its chart buster song Natu Natu wins an Oscar in the category of Best Original Song.

Natu Natu was nominated in this category along with some top-class songs like Lift Me Up from (Black Panther Wakanda Forever), Applause (Tell it like a Woman), This is a Life (Eveything Everywhere all at Once), and Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick).

Taking to their twitter handle, the official page of film RRR shared the spectacular news. “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NatuNatu! No Words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. Thank You!! Jai Hind.”

Song Natu Natu is composed by M M Keeravani. It has been sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Ever since the song released it has been evidently making people go crazy globally. The blockbuster song was also performed live at the 95th Academy Awards by Lauren Gottlieb who was the former runner up in the famous dance show Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

Oscars 2023 took on March 12 at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles. The award show was attended by the entire RRR team including the singers Kaala and Rahul of Natu Natu and the choreographer Prem Rakshith, reports Pinkvilla.  

