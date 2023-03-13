Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan reunite in 'American Born Chinese' teaser trailer by Disney+: Check it out

Disney+ has released the teaser trailer for its upcoming series American Born Chinese on Sunday, March 12.

According to the teaser trailer, Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu star in the original series.

Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Michelle Yeoh warns in the teaser, that a "gate between heaven and earth is opening" with the fate of the world "hanging in balance."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the series is based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel of the same name and release on May 24.

American Born Chinese is about a teenager Jin Wang (Ben Wang), who gets stuck in the middle of a fight between Chinese mythological gods. The series further stars Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor, and Daniel Wu.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton steers and executive produces the series with Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan. Meanwhile, Kelvin Yu and Charles Yu are adapting, with Kelvin Yu serving as showrunner.

The teaser for the upcoming series was released ahead of Sunday, March 12 Oscars which crowned Yeoh as an Oscar winner.







