Ashley Judd restages her childhood with party for her ‘inner 12-year-old'

Ashley Judd marked her 58th birthday by throwing a party not for herself, but for the little girl she once was.

The Emmy-nominated actress and activist took to Instagram to share that she chose to honour her “inner 12 year old,” continuing a tradition she began last year when she celebrated her “inner nine year old.”

In photos posted May 12, Judd sat outdoors beside a cake topped with colourful candles spelling out “12.”

She explained that the celebration was about giving her younger self the love and protection she never received.

“My inner 12 year old was ready to receive love, care, attunement, delight, protection, and provision,” she wrote.

She added, “Today, it is safe for me to feel the innocence of the childhood I always deserved.”

Judd also reflected on her upbringing.

Ashley noted that while she enjoyed moments like learning to square dance in P.E., she doesn’t recall any birthdays from her childhood.

“There was no parent (or adult) supporting, nurturing, guiding and reinforcing my learning, delighting in, or protecting that little girl,” she admitted.

By restaging the milestone with friends, laughter, and even vintage Goody hairbrushes used as microphones for Casey Kasem Top 40 hits, she said she was “backfilling what was always missing and no longer is, thanks to vulnerable imagination.”

The Double Jeopardy star has spoken openly about childhood depression and the impact of her mother Naomi Judd’s struggles with mental illness.

Naomi died by suicide in 2022, a loss Ashley has addressed with candour and advocacy.

In her 2011 memoir All That Is Bitter and Sweet, she detailed the pain of growing up with unmet needs.

Now, she says, adulthood offers the chance to supply those missing experiences with “love and humour.”

Her 58th birthday party was more than nostalgia; it was a declaration of healing.

“Children need to be seen, witnessed, validated, encouraged, protected, guided, and supported,” Judd wrote. “Many of us grew up with unmet needs. Today, as adults, we can listen carefully to those missings … supplying that, now, with love and humor to ourselves.”