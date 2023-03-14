 
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Meghan Markle asked Prince Harry what 'sin' had she done to deserve 'hatred'

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Meghan Markle had lost the will to live due to excessive media attacks on her.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry admits he returned from home one day to discover his wife sobbing.

He pens: "She was sobbing. Uncontrollably. My love, what’s happened? I thought for sure we’d lost the baby. I went to her on my knees. She choked out that she didn’t want to do this anymore. Do what? Live. I didn’t catch her meaning at first. I didn’t understand, maybe didn’t want to understand."

The Duke adds: "My mind just didn’t want to process the words. It’s all so painful, she was saying. What is? To be hated like this—for what? What had she done? she asked. She really wanted to know. What sin had she committed to deserve this kind of treatment?"

Harry continues: "She just wanted to make the pain stop, she said. Not only for her, for everyone. For me, for her mother. But she couldn’t make it stop, so she’d decided to disappear."

Harry and Meghan consequently left their positions as senior royal family members in 2020.

