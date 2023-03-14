 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Sonam Kapoor welcomed baby Vayu on August 20, 2022
Sonam Kapoor is enjoying every bit of her parenthood phase along with the support of her husband Anand Ahuja; the couple takes their son Vayu to Notting Hill for a fun weekend.

Taking it to her Instagram, Sonam shared a series of photos featuring her, Anand and baby Vayu from her memorable trip to the most iconic place in London. The caption on the post read: “Weekend in Notting Hill with the new addition to our little family.”

Amongst all the pictures, one picture garnered all the attention where mama Sonam can be seen reading bed time stories to the little one. The happy pictures posted by the Ranjhana actress are pure treat for the eyes.

Her husband gets extremely emotional while looking at the pictures as he mentions that it is hard for him to describe his feelings over these precious memories.

He wrote in the comment section: “How to describe this feeling … and the appreciation for you and your magic @sonamkapoor.”

Meanwhile, the adorable clicks also left Kareena Kapoor Khan in awe. She commented: The paper dolls by Julia Donaldson. The best awwww.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. The duo welcomed baby Vayu on August 20, 2022.

