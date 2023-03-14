Austin Butler attends 2023 Oscars afterparty with girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler had an awkward run-in with ex Vanessa Hudgens as he attended the 2023 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty on Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

Hudgens was caught on video looking down at her phone — seemingly in an attempt to avoid eye contact with her ex — as she walked past Butler at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

At the time, Butler was standing next to Sharon Stone while waiting for a car outside the swanky event in Beverly Hills, California. The Elvis star appeared to glance in Hudgens’ direction as she dashed past him and walked away without making conversation.

It is unclear whether Hudgens and Butler spoke during the party as he was attending the part with his new girlfriend, Kaia Gerber.

However, Gerber was not Butler’s date for the Award ceremony.

While speaking to Ashley Graham at the champagne carpet, wearing a Saint Laurent tuxedo, the Elvis star explained that he wanted his longtime pal James Farrell to be there for him, per Us Weekly.

“I’ve got my best friend here with me, who is also my agent,” he told the model, 35, who was cohosting the ABC pre-show with Butler’s ex, Vanessa Hudgens. “And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight.”