 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Tilda Swinton rejects COVID-19 mask requirement on new film set

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Tilda Swinton rejects COVID-19 mask requirement on new film set
Tilda Swinton rejects COVID-19 mask requirement on new film set

Tilda Swinton is done with the pandemic. The British actress could not be happier to not don a mask everywhere.

She opened her appearance at South by Southwest by expressing relief that the pandemic has reached a point where audience at the event didn’t have to still wear masks.

Swinton said, “I’m about to shoot a picture in Ireland, and I was told to wear a mask at all times, and I’m not.”

“I’m sure this is being recorded,” she noted, before saying that she is “very healthy” after having gone through COVID-19 treatment herself.

Swinton isn’t the only celebrity to refuse on-set COVID protocols. Fran Drescher spoke to Variety about her stance against vaccine directives. Moreover, recently Woody Harrelson also opposed pandemic related rules in Hollywood.

Known for her roles in independent films and blockbusters, Tilda Swinton has collected numerous honours. She has won an Oscar, a British Academy Film Award, besides nominations for three Golden Globe Awards and five Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2020, she was named among one of the greatest actors of the 21st century, by The New York Times.

More From Entertainment:

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama
Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars
Keira Knightley says Loretta McLaughlin’s work inspired her to star in ‘Boston Strangler’

Keira Knightley says Loretta McLaughlin’s work inspired her to star in ‘Boston Strangler’
K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback

K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback
Minhyuk from K-pop group Monsta X announces military enlistment

Minhyuk from K-pop group Monsta X announces military enlistment
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row
Glendale renamed ‘Swift City’ in honour of Taylor Swift tour

Glendale renamed ‘Swift City’ in honour of Taylor Swift tour
Dwayne Johnson explains Henry Cavill's DC exit with football team example

Dwayne Johnson explains Henry Cavill's DC exit with football team example
BTS’ RM featured in So!YoON!’s new song

BTS’ RM featured in So!YoON!’s new song
Tom Cruise refused helicopter landings on Svalbard amid pollution threat

Tom Cruise refused helicopter landings on Svalbard amid pollution threat

Here’s why Hollywood stars were seen wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars 2023

Here’s why Hollywood stars were seen wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars 2023
'Luther' creator opens up on Netflix film ending

'Luther' creator opens up on Netflix film ending