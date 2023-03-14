BTS’ RM featured in So!YoON!’s new song

 
So Yoon and RM collaborated to produce the song together
RM from K-pop group BTS features in So!YoON!'s brand new track from the rock band Se So Neon called Smoke Sprite. The band member came out with her solo album on March 14th named Episode 1: Love.

Along with the comeback came the music video for the title track of the album Smoke Sprite. So Yoon and RM collaborated to produce the song together and the music video shows the two artists as they stand back to back while performing in the dark.

RM recently came out with his highly successful solo album called Indigo, which displayed the artist’s unique sound through songs like Wildfire, Closer, Still Life, All Day and many more.

This is his first full-length album since he released Mono, with the solo comeback being described as a ‘documentation of his twenties.’

