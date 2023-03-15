 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Mismatched originally released in 2020
'Mismatched' originally released in 2020

The globally streamed show Mismatched is all set to strike back to the screens with yet another rom-com season.

The star of Mismatched and national crush of India Rohit Saraf shared the exciting news with his beloved fans via Instagram.

He shared an adorable picture of him with co-star Prajakta Koli and announced Season 3 in the cutest way possible.

Rohit wrote: “We weren’t ready to say goodbye yet, so we’re coming back for you! #MismatchedS03.”

Fans are thrilled to hear the wonderful news. They expressed their excitement by flooding the comment section with numerous messages.

One of the fans wrote: “No fights, only love please.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “Best news I’ve heard all day.”

Another social media user commented: “Its Happening!!!!! I really have to calm down.”

Mismatched is show based on the life of a bunch of teenagers who meet each other at a summer programme. Out of them, two characters Rishi and Dimple became a global sensation.

Backed by Netflix, Mismatched was released in 2020. Besides Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, the series also stars Taaruk Raina, Vihaan samat, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi and many others.   

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'

'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'
'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor

'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor
Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'

Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'
Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March

Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March
Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu
Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar
Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew

Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew
Javed Akhtar says Urdu belongs to India, not Pakistan

Javed Akhtar says Urdu belongs to India, not Pakistan
Rajkumar Rao's 'Bheed' teaser attracts negativity, Pankaj Kapur responds

Rajkumar Rao's 'Bheed' teaser attracts negativity, Pankaj Kapur responds
Shah Rukh Khan feels proud as 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar

Shah Rukh Khan feels proud as 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar

Suniel Shetty on Sanjay Dutt's entry in 'Here Pheri 3': He will take this to another level

Suniel Shetty on Sanjay Dutt's entry in 'Here Pheri 3': He will take this to another level