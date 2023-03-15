Gerard Pique reveals he has listened to ex Shakira’s bombshell diss track against him

Gerard Pique finally revealed that he has listened to his former girlfriend Shakira’s brutal diss track in which she shaded him and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The former Barcelona player was asked during a recent interview if he has heard the new song Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 his ex dropped following their painful split.

To this, the sports star said, "Yes, obviously [I've listened to it]," before adding that he does not want to talk about it.

"I don't want to talk about it, I don't think I should talk about it,” he said in an interview with RAC1.

After a long pause, Gerard talked about his kids, Sasha and Milan’s happiness. "I don't want to talk about it," he said again.

"We have a responsibility, those of us who are parents must protect our children,” he added. "Everyone makes their own decisions.”

"I don't feel like talking anymore. I just want my children to be well."

This comes after Gerard was accused of sending death threats to a journalist when he asked him about the singer's new song.

Journalist Jordi Martin claimed that the footballer also tried to run him over, reported Marca Magazine.

As per the paparazzo, Gerard and his new lover arrived at his parents' house where he was asked to comment on the Waka Waka singer’s recent collaboration with Karol G titled TGQ.

The sports star did not answer any of the questions and went inside the house. However, upon his departure he allegedly ran over Martin.

"Today I went through an unpleasant episode with Gerard Pique and Clara Chia, I was about to be run over," Martin told El Gordo y La Flaca.

"When they got out, Pique accelerated the car in such a way that he almost ran me over," he added. "A little later, we passed each other on the road and they both laughed at me, insulted me and made obscene signs."

Martin further claimed that Gerard sent him threats on his phone as he said, "(Pique) got my phone number and even called me saying I'm going to die, by the way, it's not the first time.”