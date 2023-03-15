 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Gerard Pique reveals he has listened to ex Shakira’s bombshell diss track against him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Gerard Pique reveals he has listened to ex Shakira’s bombshell diss track against him
Gerard Pique reveals he has listened to ex Shakira’s bombshell diss track against him

Gerard Pique finally revealed that he has listened to his former girlfriend Shakira’s brutal diss track in which she shaded him and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The former Barcelona player was asked during a recent interview if he has heard the new song Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 his ex dropped following their painful split.

To this, the sports star said, "Yes, obviously [I've listened to it]," before adding that he does not want to talk about it.

"I don't want to talk about it, I don't think I should talk about it,” he said in an interview with RAC1.

After a long pause, Gerard talked about his kids, Sasha and Milan’s happiness. "I don't want to talk about it," he said again.

"We have a responsibility, those of us who are parents must protect our children,” he added. "Everyone makes their own decisions.”

"I don't feel like talking anymore. I just want my children to be well."

This comes after Gerard was accused of sending death threats to a journalist when he asked him about the singer's new song.

Journalist Jordi Martin claimed that the footballer also tried to run him over, reported Marca Magazine.

As per the paparazzo, Gerard and his new lover arrived at his parents' house where he was asked to comment on the Waka Waka singer’s recent collaboration with Karol G titled TGQ.

The sports star did not answer any of the questions and went inside the house. However, upon his departure he allegedly ran over Martin.

"Today I went through an unpleasant episode with Gerard Pique and Clara Chia, I was about to be run over," Martin told El Gordo y La Flaca.

"When they got out, Pique accelerated the car in such a way that he almost ran me over," he added. "A little later, we passed each other on the road and they both laughed at me, insulted me and made obscene signs."

Martin further claimed that Gerard sent him threats on his phone as he said, "(Pique) got my phone number and even called me saying I'm going to die, by the way, it's not the first time.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton leaves royal fans confused with latest move

Kate Middleton leaves royal fans confused with latest move
'All Quiet on the Western Front' director Edward Berger works on new Netflix series

'All Quiet on the Western Front' director Edward Berger works on new Netflix series
Prince Harry ‘disparage’ birthright he’s ‘desperate to cling to’

Prince Harry ‘disparage’ birthright he’s ‘desperate to cling to’
Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked charges

Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked charges
Kate Middleton slammed for prioritizing George, Charlotte, Louis, over King Charles

Kate Middleton slammed for prioritizing George, Charlotte, Louis, over King Charles
Princess Leonor to start military training

Princess Leonor to start military training
Gisele Bündchen hangs out with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica

Gisele Bündchen hangs out with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica
Khloe Kardashian drops cryptic message after she was slammed for hailing Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian drops cryptic message after she was slammed for hailing Tristan Thompson
Megan Fox’s friends think she and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘likely over’ soon

Megan Fox’s friends think she and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘likely over’ soon
Lindsay Lohan reveals she’s expecting first child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan reveals she’s expecting first child with husband Bader Shammas