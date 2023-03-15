 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
'Reach Zaman Park if you want PTI ticket,' says Yasmin Rashid in alleged audio call

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

A new audio leak, purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid and Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, surfaced on Wednesday regarding the ongoing police operation in Zaman Park. 

The audio leak comes after contingents of police reached PTI chief Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence to detain him in the Toshakhana case — the only case in which his arrest warrants are not suspended.

A woman, who is believed to be Rashid, could be heard discussing Khan's arrest with a man, who is believed to be Shah. 

During the phone call, Rashid could be heard instructing the former interior minister to direct party workers to reach Zaman Park, or they will not be given a party ticket. 

At this, Shah says that he is informing the party workers. 

Here is the transcript of the conversation:

Yasmin: "Right now, Khan sahab has said to call all the MNAs and MPAs..."

Ijaz: "We are doing it... I am doing it." 

Yasmin: "He is saying that they should come along with men. Tell them on my behalf, if someone fails to show up, they won't be given a ticket. Khan sahab has directly said this."

Yasmin Rashid's verification 

Rashid, while verifying the authenticity of the audio leak, said that there was nothing controversial in it. 

"I am the party's president, will I not call on my people?" she asked. 

The PTI leader added that it has been 23 hours and the party workers on the roads are being subjected to violence and shelling

— Thumbnail image: APP/NA website

