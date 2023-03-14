 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Heavy contingent of police reaches Lahore's Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

LAHORE: A heavy contingent of police has reached Zaman Park to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakana case — the only case in which his arrest warrant is not suspended. 

A team of Islamabad police has been in Lahore since yesterday to comply with the court orders to arrest the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, who faces a number of cases in different cities. 

On Monday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad restored the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case. The Islamabad court had earlier reserved its verdict on a petition filed by him seeking an exemption from the hearing.

Last week, the IHC suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan issued by the local court issued due to the PTI chief's continuous absence.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accepted the PTI chief's plea against Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal's decision and directed Khan to ensure that he appears before the lower court on March 13.

However, during Monday's hearing, Khan filed an exemption plea citing security threats and failed to appear before the court once again. Rejecting Khan's exemption plea, the court issued orders to arrest the PTI chief and present him before the court on March 18.

"It is the police's job to bring Imran Khan to the court," remarked the court.

DIG Operations Islamabad Shahzad Bukhari is leading the police party that has surrounded Imran Khan’s residence in the city’s posh area.

While talking to the media, the police official said, “We have come to comply with the warrant. We know the details of the case but cannot discuss”.

“Where will you take Imran Khan after arresting him?” a journalist asked the official.

To this, DIG Bukhari said, "let us first arrest him and then we will inform the media".

More to follow...

