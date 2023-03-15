 
sports
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023: Mohammad Rizwan sets another record

Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Multan Sultans Captain Mohammad Rizwan during the Pakistan Super League qualifier at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — PSL
Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan completed 500 runs in 11 innings during the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the match between the Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

The batter has scored 500 runs in three consecutive editions of the PSL and has become the first player to score 500 runs in three editions of the tournament.

Rizwan first scored 500 runs in PSL season 6 and then 546 runs in PSL season 7.

Earlier, in what was arguably one of the most titillating matches of the tournament, between Karachi Kings and the Sultans, Rizwan scored 110 runs off 64 balls after a sensational display of batting.

The Sultans captain, who was the opening batter in the game, hit 10 boundaries and four maximums and stayed planted on the pitch throughout the game.

Since his debut in PSL in 2016, Rizwan has played in 70 matches, accumulating 1,962 runs in 59 innings. He has hit one century (during the ongoing season) and 16 fifties.

Rizwan also has 178 fours and 45 sixes to his name.

