Mohammad Rizwan blessed with a baby girl

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan with his daughters. — Twitter/@MughalDanish01

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is already a father to two girls, on Friday was blessed with a third daughter.

The announcement was made by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans on Twitter by sharing a picture of Rizwan's mini jersey with the name "Baby Kaptaan".

"Congratulations to our Kaptaan on the newest addition to his family!" the post was captioned.

Rizwan, on Twitter, announced the good news and said: "The beloved Prophet Muhammad SAW said, if you provide for your daughters & take care of them, you will be with me in Jannah."

"Alhamdulillah," he added.

The sports star expressed his gratitude, saying that it is Allah's blessing that he was blessed with a daughter.

As soon as the news was broken, fans and followers started congratulating the Multan Sultan's captain on the birth of his daughter.

Recently, Rizwan added another feather to his cap during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Chattogram.

During the match between Dhaka Dominators against Comilla Victorians — the team for which Rizwan was playing — the batter scored an astounding 6,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Rizwan contributed 55 runs in 47 balls to the game. The right-hander’s innings included one four and three sixes.

On January 14, Victorians flew to Rizwan via a helicopter ahead of their match against Fortune Barishal.



According to Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo, Rizwan arrived in Dhaka at 10:20am, local time, and then boarded a helicopter, which landed at the Women’s Sports Complex ground beside the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 12:45pm.

The Pakistan star landed around an hour before the match and was named in the playing XI.

After featuring in BPL, Rizwan will play for the Multan Sultans in the eighth edition of the PSL.