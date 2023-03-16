 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha on November 6
Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood at the very peak of her career; the actress finally shares how it has changed her as a person.

As per Pinkvilla, she recently gave an interview for the YouTube channel of Humans Of Bombay where she opened about her pregnancy and post pregnancy journey.

Bhatt stated: "It is a regular feeling, very very normal. Most moms will feel it. It is important to tell yourself that you are doing your best. And it is important to tell yourself that of course you take that time. It is very important for all big corporations and businesses to give mothers their required maternity leave, especially when they are nursing and taking care of their child. That is something I would like to say loudly,"

"I had very understanding producers for example, who gave me the exact amount of time that I wanted off. It is very important to also understand and take care of your own mental health and your own whatever makes you happy, will also keep your baby happy. So whether it's taking that walk or taking that time off, or finding that person to be like 'listen, have a look at the baby for some time' you know."

The 30-year old actress further revealed that her family and especially husband Ranbir Kapoor has been her biggest support system: "What really helped me was my support system you know - my husband, my sister Shaheen, my mom, my family, who were constantly checking on me, constantly making me feel like I'm doing the best job possible. And it is a journey that is just beginning. It's just begun and there is so much to sort of explore now. But yeah, possibly the best journey I have been on, in my life."

Alia Bhatt was last seen in blockbuster film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji. 

