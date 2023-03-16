HYBE breaks silence on the comeback dates for BTS

HYBE has finally broken their silence over the rumors of a contract renewal for BTS.

The news has been brought to light by the K-Pop Herald, and according to their findings, the boys “still have time left” in their contracts, amid military enlistment.

Thus, “We’ll discuss [contract renewal with the members] within the time, and I believe it will be right for us to speak about it after the discussion ends.”

This report comes shortly after RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook released a video requesting ‘time off’ to work on their solo endeavors, while some finish mandatory military service.

As of now, Jin is the only member to have enlisted for his mandatory 18-month service, and there is no news for the rest of the group.