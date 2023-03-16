 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Professor sacked for harassing Islamabad varsity student

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUST) administration on Thursday sacked a professor after finding him guilty of texting indecent messages and harassing a female student.

According to details, the head of the Physics Department at FUUST in Islamabad had threatened a female student that he would fail her if she did not fulfil his “demand”.

The professor failed her by one mark when the student refused to accept his “demand”.

Meanwhile, the girl student shared her ordeal with three of her professors but surprisingly all of them advised her to keep mum over the matter, saying that the issue would affect her education and will bring disgrace to her family.

Disappointed with her professor, the student filed an application with the university administration in this regard.

Following a one-and-half months probe, the anti-harassment committee found the allegations levelled by the female student true. In its report, the committee recommended removing the head of the physics department.

In line with the recommendations of the committee, the university dismissed the professor from service and ordered the assessment of the next papers of the student from an impartial forum.

