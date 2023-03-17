 
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez wins honours for successful representation of actor

Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez won multiple honors at the Benchmark Litigation Annual Awards Gala for their successful representation of Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife and Amber Heard.

Depp won more than $10 million in damages last year, achieving a near-total victory in a defamation suit against Heard.

According to a report, Chew and Vasquez received the Impact Case Award.

The awards ceremony was held on March 15 in New York City. According to Benchmark Litigation, these awards “recognize the country’s most distinguished litigators and their firms for their exemplary work over the past twelve months.”

Depp had sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece.



