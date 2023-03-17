 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

AR Rahman explains why Indian films don't get Oscars after selection

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

AR Rahman has won two Oscars in 2009 for Slumdog Millionaire
AR Rahman has won two Oscars in 2009 for 'Slumdog Millionaire'

AR Rahman, who himself is an Oscar-wining composer of India, shares his opinion on why Indian films don’t win Oscar despite being selected.

The Dil Se Re singer says that the reason behind it is that wrong films are being sent to the Academy. This is why films fail to get to the final nominations.

He believes that one needs to put himself in the shoes of the Westerners in order to understand their audiences taste in a better way.

In a chat with veteran singer L Subramaniam, he shared his stance, said: "Sometimes, I see that our movies go till the Oscar (but) they don’t get it. Wrong movies are being sent for the Oscars. And I am like, DON’T. We have to be in another person’s shoes. I have to be in Westerner’s shoes to see what’s happening here. I have to be in my shoes to see what they are doing."

Rahman’s comment came out after the big win of film RRR at the 95th Academy Awards. Film’s song Natu Natu bagged an Oscar for Best Original Song, reports Indiatoday.  

More From Showbiz:

Rani Mukerji reveals what 'attracts' her in a scripts as an actor

Rani Mukerji reveals what 'attracts' her in a scripts as an actor
‘Phansi to pal bhar ki maut hy...is ko ibrat banana chahiye’: Bushra Ansari on Zahir Jaffer's death penalty

‘Phansi to pal bhar ki maut hy...is ko ibrat banana chahiye’: Bushra Ansari on Zahir Jaffer's death penalty
Aima Baig breaks silence on controversy surrounding ‘her first crush’

Aima Baig breaks silence on controversy surrounding ‘her first crush’
Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India

Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India

Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play lead in Zwigato

Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play lead in Zwigato

Siddharth Anand shares details about Deepika Padukone's role in 'Fighter'

Siddharth Anand shares details about Deepika Padukone's role in 'Fighter'
Kumar Sanu says 'today's Hindi music is 'not even worth listening'

Kumar Sanu says 'today's Hindi music is 'not even worth listening'
Kapil Sharma finally opens up about his fight with Sunil Grover aka 'Gutthi'

Kapil Sharma finally opens up about his fight with Sunil Grover aka 'Gutthi'
Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her '30th birthday' celebration

Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her '30th birthday' celebration
Priyanka Chopra thinks THIS actor deserves to be the superstar of Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra thinks THIS actor deserves to be the superstar of Bollywood
'Hera Pheri 3': Sanjay Dutt confirms his character as 'blind don'

'Hera Pheri 3': Sanjay Dutt confirms his character as 'blind don'
Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system

Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system