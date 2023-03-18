 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Money obsessed’ Meghan Markle married Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle only married Prince Harry for his proximity to the “invincible luxury Rolls-Royce machine” in the Firm.

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower brought this claim to light.

He made the admission while speaking to host Dan Wootton, on GB News.

There, he was quoted saying, “(Meghan) is money obsessed and always has been and that is why she married Prince Harry.”

“Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money.”

“She’d imagined he’d be worth hundreds of millions if not billions and she’s having to make up for it now.”

“She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things.”

This comes after a similar sentiment was shared in his 2018 book Revenge.

There, he said, “began to understand that the British monarchy … was neither flush with money nor an invincible luxury Rolls-Royce machine.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Boston Strangler’ director 'didn’t want to glorify violence'

‘Boston Strangler’ director 'didn’t want to glorify violence'
Boston Marathon bombing docuseries set at Netflix

Boston Marathon bombing docuseries set at Netflix
'Peaky Blinders' creator rewrites Great Expectations for latest BBC series

'Peaky Blinders' creator rewrites Great Expectations for latest BBC series
Brian Cox lauds decision to wind up ‘Succession’

Brian Cox lauds decision to wind up ‘Succession’
Kelly McCreary to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after 9 seasons as Maggie

Kelly McCreary to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after 9 seasons as Maggie
Denzel Washington to join Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2'

Denzel Washington to join Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2'
Gwyneth Paltrow clarifies daily wellness routine following censure

Gwyneth Paltrow clarifies daily wellness routine following censure
Bella Ramsey shares first ‘awkward’ public encounter after being recognised as a star

Bella Ramsey shares first ‘awkward’ public encounter after being recognised as a star
Shawn Mendes denies Sabrina Carpenter dating rumours

Shawn Mendes denies Sabrina Carpenter dating rumours
Tom Cruise reviews ‘The Flash,’ says 'everything you want in a movie

Tom Cruise reviews ‘The Flash,’ says 'everything you want in a movie
Prince Harry’s libel case against publisher ‘built on sand’, London court told

Prince Harry’s libel case against publisher ‘built on sand’, London court told
‘Jurassic Park’ actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

‘Jurassic Park’ actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis