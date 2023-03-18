 
sports
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Five stats about final between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Rizwan (R) and Shaheen (L) while standing in Lahore with the PSL trophy. — Twitter/thepslt20
The final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight will be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars today (Saturday) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Multan are hopeful to clinch the title for the second time, on the other side Lahore are aiming to become the first team to win the PSL trophy back-to-back.

Qalandars will be led by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, meanwhile, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will be captaining Multan.

Multan defeated Lahore in the qualifier to book their spot in the final. Whereas, Lahore overpowered Peshawar Zalmi to qualify for the championship match.

Here are five stats ahead of the PSL 2023 final.

Head-to-head

Lahore and Multan have faced each other 16 times in the past with both teams winning eight matches each.

Highest total

The record for the highest score in a match between Lahore and Multan is held by the latter, who scored 209-5 in 2022.

Biggest win in PSL

Lahore holds the record for their biggest win, in terms of wickets, against Multan. The Qalandars won their clash against Sultans in 2020 by nine wickets.

Best bowling

Shaheen Afridi holds the record for the best bowling figures in a match between Lahore and Multan after claiming five wickets for just four runs in 2018.

Highest scoring player

The record for the highest score in a match between Lahore and Multan is held by the former’s Chris Lynn, who scored 113 runs in 55 balls in 2020.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk) and Shane Dadswell.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Johnson Charles, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Mohammad Ilyas, IzharulHaq Naveed, Sheldon Cottrell and Carlos Brathwaite. 

