Shaheen Afridi likely to lead Pakistan during Afghanistan T20I series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is likely to be rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and Shaheen Shah Afridi may be named as the stand-in captain, reported Geo News citing sources.



The sources, privy to the development, said that apart from Babar, Mohammad Rizwan will also be rested for the series that will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, batters Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan and Azam Khan along with pacer Ihsanullah are also likely to get the nod from the selectors for the series. All-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim are also in contention for selection.

The development comes a day after the schedule of the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Afghanistan was revised.

Earlier, the matches were set to be played on March 25, 27 and 29 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, they will now take place on March 24, 26 and 27 in the same stadium.

"Afghanistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board have jointly agreed to make slight tweaks to the itinerary of Afghanistan’s home three-match T2OI series against Pakistan. The start of the series is brought forward by a day and will now start on March 24, with the last two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah, UAE," ACB said in a statement.

"The changes in itinerary are made due to the unavailability of the Hawk-Eye Technology for the previously agreed upon dates. The two boards have agreed upon the changes in itinerary to ensure all the necessary broadcast technologies are available for the inaugural T20I series between the two sides," it added.

Additionally, former Pakistan cricketer Muhammad Yousuf is set to be named as the interim head coach of the national men’s team for the series against Afghanistan.

The decision is likely to be taken because the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not able to finalise the agreement for role of head coach with Mickey Arthur.

Revised Schedule:

March 24: 1st T20I, Sharjah

March 26: 2nd T20I, Sharjah

March 27: 3rd T20I, Sharjah