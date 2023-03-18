PSL 2023: Top 11 players in PSL so far

Babar Azam (left), Rilee Russouw (center) and Mohammad Rizwan (right). — Twitter

As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight enters its last day, let us take a look at the top 11 local and foreign players who have made a name for themselves in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s flagship tournament.

Here is a look at the PSL 2023 Team of the Tournament.

1. Babar Azam – Peshawar Zalmi

The prolific batter is currently the highest run-scorer, 522, in the event and played a key role in his side’s run to the playoffs. Coupled with an improved strike-rate, Azam is one of the first names on the team sheet this season.

Runs: 522

Average: 52.20

Strike-rate: 145.40

2. Mohammad Rizwan – Multan Sultans (c)

For the third consecutive year, the consistent Rizwan amassed 500 or more runs in a single edition of PSL. He is also the captain of the Team of the Tournament because of his impressive leadership skills.

Runs: 516

Average: 57.33

Strike-rate: 142.54

3. Mohammad Haris – Peshawar Zalmi

The young Haris impressed one and all in the tournament with his enterprising stroke play. His fearless approach makes him a great asset for Zalmi and Pakistan cricket in general.

Runs: 350

Average: 31.81

Strike-rate: 186.17

4. Rilee Rossouw – Multan Sultans

The South African batter has been a key player for Sultans this season with his clean hitting and game awareness during crunch times.

Runs: 401

Average: 44.55

Strike-rate: 172.84

5. Azam Khan – Islamabad United

With his ability to clear the fence at will, Azam Khan can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of a few balls.

Runs: 282

Average: 40.28

Strike-rate: 161.14

6. Imad Wasim – Karachi Kings

Despite the Kings failing to live up to expectations, their captain Imad Wasim was in great touch, especially with the bat, throughout the league stage.

Runs: 404

Average: 134.66

Strike-rate: 170.46

7. Faheem Ashraf – Islamabad United

The all-rounder provides balance to the side with his ability to finish a match while also being a handy option with the ball.

Runs: 215

Wickets: 8

Batting strike-rate: 149.30

8. Rashid Khan – Lahore Qalandars

The wily Afghanistan leg-spinner was instrumental in ensuring that Lahore played their second consecutive PSL final.

Wickets: 18

Economy: 6.53

Best: 4-21

9. Abbas Afridi – Multan Sultans

The emerging right-armer has been a crucial part of the Sultans’ campaign this year by picking up regular wickets during the death overs. He is also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Wickets: 23

Economy: 9.45

Best: 5-47

10. Ihsanullah – Multan Sultans

Ihsanullah stole the limelight this season with his pace and accuracy, which makes him one of the players to watch out for in the future.

Wickets: 21

Economy: 7.26

Best: 5-12

11. Haris Rauf – Lahore Qalandars

The speedster regularly chipped away at the wickets during the tournament and remained an important member of Lahore’s bowling attack.

Wickets: 17

Economy: 8.98

Best: 3-22