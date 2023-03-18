PSL 2023: Top 11 players in PSL so far

Saturday Mar 18, 2023
As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight enters its last day, let us take a look at the top 11 local and foreign players who have made a name for themselves in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s flagship tournament.
Here is a look at the PSL 2023 Team of the Tournament.
The prolific batter is currently the highest run-scorer, 522, in the event and played a key role in his side’s run to the playoffs. Coupled with an improved strike-rate, Azam is one of the first names on the team sheet this season.
Runs: 522
Average: 52.20
Strike-rate: 145.40
For the third consecutive year, the consistent Rizwan amassed 500 or more runs in a single edition of PSL. He is also the captain of the Team of the Tournament because of his impressive leadership skills.
Runs: 516
Average: 57.33
Strike-rate: 142.54
The young Haris impressed one and all in the tournament with his enterprising stroke play. His fearless approach makes him a great asset for Zalmi and Pakistan cricket in general.
Runs: 350
Average: 31.81
Strike-rate: 186.17
The South African batter has been a key player for Sultans this season with his clean hitting and game awareness during crunch times.
Runs: 401
Average: 44.55
Strike-rate: 172.84
With his ability to clear the fence at will, Azam Khan can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of a few balls.
Runs: 282
Average: 40.28
Strike-rate: 161.14
Despite the Kings failing to live up to expectations, their captain Imad Wasim was in great touch, especially with the bat, throughout the league stage.
Runs: 404
Average: 134.66
Strike-rate: 170.46
The all-rounder provides balance to the side with his ability to finish a match while also being a handy option with the ball.
Runs: 215
Wickets: 8
Batting strike-rate: 149.30
The wily Afghanistan leg-spinner was instrumental in ensuring that Lahore played their second consecutive PSL final.
Wickets: 18
Economy: 6.53
Best: 4-21
The emerging right-armer has been a crucial part of the Sultans’ campaign this year by picking up regular wickets during the death overs. He is also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
Wickets: 23
Economy: 9.45
Best: 5-47
Ihsanullah stole the limelight this season with his pace and accuracy, which makes him one of the players to watch out for in the future.
Wickets: 21
Economy: 7.26
Best: 5-12
The speedster regularly chipped away at the wickets during the tournament and remained an important member of Lahore’s bowling attack.
Wickets: 17
Economy: 8.98
Best: 3-22