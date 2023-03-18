K-pop group NCT Dream’s staff accused of plagiarism

The show is called 'Dream Loop' and has been produced in-house

K-pop band NCT Dream's staff have been accused of plagiarising show content from another band Seventeen. NCT Dream recently came out with new variety content through their Youtube channel.

The show is called Dream Loop and has been produced in-house, where the members go around looking for clues so they can escape. Though the concept of being stuck in a dream is usual for the group, fans of Seventeen noticed some similarities between Dream Loop and an episode from Seventeen’s original show Going Seventeen.

They released a series a couple of years back which was called Ego and it had the boys look for clues to escape a mental asylum. Some of the similarities were the corpses lying around and a couple of other props that were placed there to make the environment scary.

Their outfits and patient charts were also seen as similar by fans. According to Koreaboo, fans took to social media to point out all the similarities and called out NCT Dream’s staff for plagiarizing Seventeen’s concept.