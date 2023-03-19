Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

Tyga gifted his new girlfriend Avril Lavigne a sparkly $80,000 diamond chain as they romance fuels up.

Avril Lavigne, whose relationship with Tyga was confirmed during Paris Fashion Week, was spotted wearing the diamond pendent which had her name on it, in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 16.

As per Daily Mail, Jeweller Eric Mavani, who is also known to have made a custom necklace for Kim Kardashian, revealed that Tyga had told him to make the sparkly diamond chain for Avril their relationship grows.

The big necklace has a staggering 50 carats of white diamonds, black diamonds and pink sapphires.

Eric told TMZ that Tyga reached out to him for the bespoke piece three weeks before he officially started going with the Complicated hitmaker.



