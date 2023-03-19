 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Rekha sets the internet on fire as she wears saree with sneakers

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Rekha was last seen in film Super Nani in 2014

Legendary actress Rekha, despite being away from the big screen for some time now, still knows how to steal the show.

In her latest appearance, the media spotted her outside designer Manish Malhotra’ s residence wearing a decent and elegant cotton beige saree. Her look melted hearts on the internet.

She opted for a bun in the hairdo and wore a bright red lip colour that made her face glow even more. She carried a potli bag along with her outfit and wore a pair of golden chaandbalis.

Though her entire look was worth praising, but one thing took away all the limelight and that was her golden pair of sneakers that she wore with the saree.

The 68-years old actress smiled and stopped for the paparazzi to take her pictures.

Photo credits: PinkVilla
Photo credits: PinkVilla


Photo credits: PinkVilla
Photo credits: PinkVilla

Rekha was last seen in film Super Nani in 2014. Later, she was only seen making small cameo appearances in some films like in Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush’s Shamitabh in 2015. In 2018, she made her cameo in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, reports Pinkvilla. 

