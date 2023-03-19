 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry behaving like Meghan Markle’s ‘third child’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been bashed for behaving like Meghan Markle’s third child.

Hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, made these admissions during their most recent chat.

The admissions came during an interview on the HELLO! Magazine’s A Right Royal Podcast.

Ms Caamano started the chat off by recounting a converastion with a friend who argued, “‘The only thing I can take away from this is that Megan has three children’, a sentiment the royal journalist did ‘not disagree’ with.”

“Him taking all the laughing gas, for me, that's a red line. That's just not funny.”

This admission comes in relation to admissions by Prince himself who once admitted himself, “Meg was so calm. I was calm too. I saw two ways of enhancing my calm. One, Nando's chicken, brought by our bodyguards. Two, a canister of laughing gas beside Meg’s bed. I took several slow penetrating hits.”

“When her contractions began to quicken and deepen. A nurse came and tried to give some laughing gas to Meg, there was none left.”

This has made Ms Caamano believe Harry is “Meghan’s third child”.

“I just would not admit it. To me, it just feels like he is Meghan's third child. I just feel like he's very immature for 38 and I don't think he should have told us that. I could live without knowing [about] those moments.”

