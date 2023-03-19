WATCH: Who is former Australian pacer Brett Lee's favourite Pakistani batter?

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee. — ICC/File

Australia's former pacer Brett Lee has revealed that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is his favourite batter, saying that he is also a fan of his cover drive.

Speaking during an interview, Lee said: "My favourite batsman from Pakistan is Babar Azam, beautiful cover drive."

Azam became the fastest player to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight eliminator against Islamabad United on Thursday in Lahore.

Before the match, Azam needed 35 runs to achieve the milestone which he did with ease courtesy some splendid shots. The right-hander took only 27 innings to move from 8,000 to 9,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.



Earlier, former Australian cricketer, Ricky Ponting stated that Azam’s best form with the bat and as a captain is still ahead of him.

"I think Babar’s still got a little bit of improvement to come, which is a pretty scary thought with what he’s been able to do, pretty much across all three formats over the last three, four years," Ponting had said, after Babar won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricketer of the Year for the first time and ODI Cricketer of the Year for the second straight year.

"I love watching him play. I think there’s some room for improvement, let’s hope we see it.

“I’m sure with a bit more experience under his belt, like he’s done with his batting, I’m sure he’ll find the right way to lead and be a very successful captain of Pakistan.”

Lee also picked legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram over Australian bowling great Glenn McGrath.



Akram is Pakistan’s most successful fast bowler with 414 Test and 502 one-day international wickets.