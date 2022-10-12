Brett Lee unhappy with India's T20 World Cup squad

Australia's former pacer Brett Lee. — Twitter/File

Australia's former pacer Brett Lee is unhappy with India's T20 World Cup squad as he thinks that uncapped pacer Umran Malik should be added to the 15-man team.

There have been debates on India's 15-member squad as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and reserve player Deepak Chahar have been ruled out with an injury.

As a result, the Men In Blue have a handful of options, which is either to promote Mohammed Shami to the primary squad or use call-up pacers Malik or Mohammed Siraj.

But the experienced Australian believes Malik should be given the chance as he is young and bowls extremely fast despite his chances of being included remaining slim.

"Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what's the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup," the Australian told Khaleej Times.

"Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It's different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph."

"The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered the back injury, it's huge blow to India's chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can't do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side is a side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar," added Lee.