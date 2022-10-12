 
sports
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
SDSports desk

Brett Lee unhappy with India's T20 World Cup squad

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Australias former pacer Brett Lee. — Twitter/File
Australia's former pacer Brett Lee. — Twitter/File

Australia's former pacer Brett Lee is unhappy with India's T20 World Cup squad as he thinks that uncapped pacer Umran Malik should be added to the 15-man team.

There have been debates on India's 15-member squad as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and reserve player Deepak Chahar have been ruled out with an injury.

As a result, the Men In Blue have a handful of options, which is either to promote Mohammed Shami to the primary squad or use call-up pacers Malik or Mohammed Siraj.

But the experienced Australian believes Malik should be given the chance as he is young and bowls extremely fast despite his chances of being included remaining slim.

"Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what's the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup," the Australian told Khaleej Times.

"Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It's different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph."

"The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered the back injury, it's huge blow to India's chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can't do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side is a side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar," added Lee.

More From Sports:

Shaheen to be at his best against India in T20 World Cup: Babar

Shaheen to be at his best against India in T20 World Cup: Babar
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility
Pakistan to face New Zealand in T20 tri-series final

Pakistan to face New Zealand in T20 tri-series final
Emirates-based player gets 14-year ban for attempted match-fixing

Emirates-based player gets 14-year ban for attempted match-fixing
Tri-series: Pakistan to rest today

Tri-series: Pakistan to rest today
Afridi calls himself half-father-in-law of Shaheen

Afridi calls himself half-father-in-law of Shaheen
Pakistan coach refuses to change Babar, Rizwan opening pair, says it's 'risky'

Pakistan coach refuses to change Babar, Rizwan opening pair, says it's 'risky'
Flight bookings to Qatar boom for World Cup, especially from Dubai

Flight bookings to Qatar boom for World Cup, especially from Dubai
T20 World Cup: When will Shaheen Afridi join national squad?

T20 World Cup: When will Shaheen Afridi join national squad?
Omaima shines as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in T20I Asia Cup

Omaima shines as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in T20I Asia Cup

Sania Mirza looks drop dead gorgeous in new desi look

Sania Mirza looks drop dead gorgeous in new desi look

New Zealand Cricket chief David White says players can choose between Pakistan tour, IPL

New Zealand Cricket chief David White says players can choose between Pakistan tour, IPL