 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Helen Mirren says she got emotional after watching Brendon Fraser win Oscar

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Helen Mirren says she got emotional after watching Brendon Fraser win Oscar

Helen Mirren shared she cried after watching the 95th Academy Awards.

Helen Mirren made an appearance at The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, March 17, to promote her latest film, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

As per Daily Mail, the actress, 77, revealed she was in a restaurant when she learned her friend and former costar won Oscar Best Actor for starring in The Whale. She said, "I cried when Brendan Fraser got the award."

Mirren was dressed in a bright yellow frock with long sleeves and an A-line skirt. She finished off her elegant look with a black belt and a black headband tied around her long blonde hair.

Kelly commented, "That's so cool, he did such an incredible job."

Helen and Brendan starred together in the 2008 fantasy film Inkheart. 

More From Entertainment:

Taron Egerton speaks out on rumours of playing James Bond: 'there have been zero phone calls'

Taron Egerton speaks out on rumours of playing James Bond: 'there have been zero phone calls'
Netflix: 'The Sandman' adding more characters in the new episodes

Netflix: 'The Sandman' adding more characters in the new episodes
Ben Affleck fulfilled Michael Jordan's requests before making 'Air': 'He had a few things that mattered'

Ben Affleck fulfilled Michael Jordan's requests before making 'Air': 'He had a few things that mattered'
Netflix action comedy 'The Outlaws' starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan: Everything to know

Netflix action comedy 'The Outlaws' starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan: Everything to know
Blackpink fans reportedly barred from entering Born Pink concert hall

Blackpink fans reportedly barred from entering Born Pink concert hall
Cast reveal the scene from Netflix’s ‘Unlocked’ that made everyone cry

Cast reveal the scene from Netflix’s ‘Unlocked’ that made everyone cry
Georgina Rodriguez details tragic miscarriages before her baby’s death in Netflix show

Georgina Rodriguez details tragic miscarriages before her baby’s death in Netflix show
Actress Shin Ye Eun from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ shares her filming experience

Actress Shin Ye Eun from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ shares her filming experience
Nancy Meyers updates fans about ‘Paris Paramount’

Nancy Meyers updates fans about ‘Paris Paramount’
Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops

Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops
'Boston Strangler' director did not want cast to adopt accent

'Boston Strangler' director did not want cast to adopt accent
Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut

Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut