Monday Mar 20 2023
Is Kartik Aaryan getting married? Details inside

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Kartik Aaryan was reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan
Kartik Aaryan’s recent comedy skit at the Zee Cine Awards has left everyone into splits as he revealed his marriage plans.

He shared a video on his Instagram where he could be seen making a stylish entry on the stage along with a group of band members. He captioned the video: “Eligible Single Aaryan to make an announcement tonight.”

In the small snippet he is seen teasing his marriage on stage in front of all celebrities. The general translated version of his speech was: “You all might be thinking why I have come with a band of drummers here. It’s because I’m having FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. One by one, everyone in Bollywood is getting married. But, there’s one who is not.”

“Who is the one left, standing tall, in the club of eligible singles? Me. The season is changing. This tough guy’s heart is also melting right now. I have been pondering about eating wedding laddoos too. I’ve already performed Pyaar Ka Punchnama, now I think I should perform Shaadi Ka Punchnama too,”

“That’s why, ladies and gentlemen, by keeping the stage of Zee Cine Awards as my witness, I want to share the exclusive news with my fans and the entire film industry that Kartik Aaryan is getting married.”

Kartik Aaryan is the most-eligible bachelor of the B-town. He has been associated with many actresses a lot of times. Reportedly, he was dating Sara Ali Khan but the duo has now parted ways. There were also rumors of him dating Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon. But he turned down the rumours, reports News18.

