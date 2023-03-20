 
Anupam Kher angrily addresses rumors regarding Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik passed away a week ago and celebrities from B-town gathered at his house to pay their respects to the veteran filmmaker. Satish was very close to veteran actor Anupam Kher and he put together the wake where he addressed the media as well.

Satish suffered a heart attack on March 9 and died the same morning in Delhi. The day before his death he celebrated holi with a close friend Vikas Malu who is now accused by Satish’s second wife that Vikas was responsible for actor’s death. The matter is being investigated.

Anupam addressed the press by saying, "I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja. Thank you."

Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vidya Balan, Gulshan Grover, Maniesh Paul, Padmini Kohlapure, Tanvi Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak and Moushumi Chatterjee, producers Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani and Ashoke Pandit, filmmakers David Dhawan, Abbas Mastan, Vivek Agnihotri, comedian Sunil Pal, cinematographer Baba Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar were present at the wake. 

