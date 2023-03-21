Prince Harry wanted to pick 'sensible' option '3' before leaving UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to work out their difference with the royal family before exiting Britain.



During a final meeting in Sandringham, the Duke of Sussex told the Queen he would like a middle ground with his duties as a senior royal family member.

Harry begins: "I’d consulted with several Palace veterans, people who knew the inner workings of the monarchy and its history and they all said Option 3 was best for all parties. Meg and I living elsewhere part of the year, continuing our work, retaining security, returning to Britain for charities, ceremonies, events."

He continues: "Sensible solution, these Palace veterans said. And eminently doable. But the family, of course, pushed me to take Option 1. Barring that, they would only accept Option 5."

