Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Kylian Mbappe rises from PSG star to France national skipper

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

In this file photo taken on December 18, 2022 France´s forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team´s first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha. AFP
CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been appointed as the new captain of the French national soccer team, succeeding the retired Hugo Lloris, according to a source close to the French national team. The development was reported on Monday by the news agency AFP. 

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe, 24, accepted the proposal after discussions with coach Didier Deschamps earlier in the day.

Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris brought an end to his international career in January after losing the World Cup final a month earlier.

Lloris, 36, had been skipper for more than a decade.

Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann was named vice-captain after Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane also hung up his boots following the defeat to Argentina in December.

Mbappe, who has played 66 times for his country, had been heavily linked with the role for weeks and scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final loss after helping Les Bleus to the title in 2018.

The former Monaco attacker is vice-captain at PSG behind Brazil's Marquinhos and led the side in the defender's absence during Sunday's loss to Rennes.

His first game as captain will be Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at the Stade de France.

