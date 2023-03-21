Imran Khan appears before LHC to seek protective bail in two cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek protective bail in two terrorism cases filed against him in Islamabad.



Two cases were registered against Khan and several PTI leaders in Islamabad’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) and the Golra police stations.



Cases were registered following clashes between the PTI workers and the police outside the Federal Judicial Complex after Khan reached there to appear before a trial court to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case last week.

According to the police, the protesters resorted to arson and vandalism and attacked the law-enforcement officials who were performing their duty to maintain law and order in the capital.

The FIR stated that the workers destroyed a police checkpost and broke the main gate of the judicial complex.

As many as 18 people were arrested for arson, pelting stones, and vandalising the judicial complex's building, said the FIR.

"About two police vehicles and seven motorcycles were burned, and the official vehicle of the station house officer (SHO) was damaged," it added.

Later, Khan had filed two petitions, through his lawyer Salman Safdar, seeking protective bail in the terror cases filed against him. Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider took up the pleas.

During the last hearing, the court had directed Khan to ensure his appearance at 2:15pm today (Tuesday) if he wanted the court to hear his plea for protective bail in the cases.

The court had also directed Khan's lawyer to verify his client's signature.

Khan, 70, is facing several legal cases, including one that prompted a failed attempt to arrest him after a court issued warrants for his arrest for not appearing before it.



— This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.