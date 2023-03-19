 
Terror case registered against charged PTI workers for vandalism at judicial complex

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at police officers during a clash outside a Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad, Pakistan March 18, 2023. — Reuters
  • Case registered under various sections including terrorism.
  • FIR states workers damaged police check post, main gate of judicial complex.
  • As many as 18 people were arrested for arson, pelting of stones: FIR.

A terrorism case on Sunday has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers at the counter-terrorism department (CTD) police station for vandalism at the capital's judicial complex during Imran Khan’s appearance at the court in the Toshakhana case. 

The case was registered under various sections of 10 crimes including terrorism against arrested PTI workers and wanted party leaders. 

About 17 leaders including Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Hassaan Niazi were named in the first information report (FIR).

The FIR states that the workers damaged the police check post and the main gate of the judicial complex. 

As many as 18 people were arrested for arson, pelting of stones and breaking the judicial complex's building, said the FIR.

"About two police vehicles and seven motorcycles were burned, and the official vehicle of the station house officer (SHO) was damaged," it added. 

The FIR also said that pistols, Rs20,000 and anti-riot kits of about eight policemen were also stolen, adding that the police arrest 20 people for vandalism, and burning state-owned vehicles.

Meanwhile, about 19 people were detained for pelting stones, violence, and throwing Molotov cocktails at police. 

Imran Khan came with hoards of people — who had wooden sticks and stones in their hands — from the opposite side of the road in violation of Section 144. 

PTI workers Saturday pelted stones at the police during Khan's appearance at the Federal Judicial Complex

The situation resulted in injuring 52 police and personnel of other assisting forces, said the police, adding that the PTI workers also damaged 12 Islamabad police vehicles. 

Meanwhile, three police vehicles of the Punjab police and Frontier Corps (FC) were also damaged by agitated workers. 

Moreover, the workers also set fire to four cars of the federal police which were completely burned, added the police. 

Inspector-general (IG) of Islamabad issued orders seeking an estimated amount of the loss. 

