US designer Jeremy Scott stepping down as creative director of Moschino

Milan: American designer Jeremy Scott, the pop-art bad boy of fashion, is stepping down as creative director of Moschino after a decade, the Italian luxury label said Monday.



"Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show-stopping pop-camp style and incisive humor," Moschino said in a statement.

Scott was beloved among his Moschino-wearing followers for his bold, colourful and witty designs since taking the role of creative director in 2013.

He said the ten years had been "a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination" and he was "proud of the legacy" he leaves behind.

Neither the label nor Moschino´s parent company Aeffe said who will succeed him.