Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Rajkumar Rao's stance on being called a 'Hero': 'I always had a problem'

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Rajkumar Rao's next film 'Bheed' is a socio-political drama

Rajkumar Rao is one of the most talented actors of the Bollywood Industry whose version of hero is vulnerable and more like a real person.

Rao has an entirely different take on actors being called as Heroes. According to him, there are actual real life heroes who deserve to be called the that.

He stated: “For me, I always had a problem with the term hero, honestly. I think we are not heroes or heroines, we are actors. There are so many real life heroes who deserve to be called that and not us. We are actors. I always had an issue with his words. For me, I never thought about being a hero, an actor. Who am I? For me, it was clear that I would do characters that excite me, stories which I connect to and I feel about. That’s the mantra I have been following for 12 years and I will continue doing that.”

The Badhai Do actor went on to say: “I will listen to my heart and be a part of stories that will do something for me as an actor, which will make me grow and challenge myself. That’s the whole point of being an artist.”

On the work front, Rajkumar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming socio-political film Bheed alongside Bhumi Pednekar that is set to hit theatres on March 24, reports Indiatoday. 

