 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of tainting King Charles' coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of tainting King Charles’ coronation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of tainting King Charles’ coronation 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for not responding to King Charles’ invitation to the coronation “immediately.”

Speaking on Talk TV, royal expert Charles Rae said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already "tainted" the historical event by declining to RSVP.

The former royal correspondent and biographer said that the California-based royal couple has turned the coronation into a “circus” even if they decide not to attend the ceremony.

"It's going to be a circus anyway now, whether they turn up or not turn up. It's constant, it's practically every day we are looking at [it]," Rae said.

"We know that Harry and Meghan have been invited - how ignorant of them not to RSVP immediately and say 'yes, we're going to come' or 'no we're not going to come,” he added.

"It's incredible what these two are doing. Now, if they bring the kids, fine, it will be an incredible day out for little Archie. It'll be his fourth birthday anyway, so that'll be a great present to see his granddad."

He went on to blame Harry and Meghan for “tainting” the ceremony which several people consider "very significant."

"Let's not forget, for a great many people this is a very, very significant occasion. A lot of people will not see another Coronation. This is a once in a lifetime scenario you've got here," he said.

"I'm afraid that Harry and Meghan seem to be doing their best to taint it in some way or another."

