 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' OTT release in unique style: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan announces Pathaan OTT release along with internet sensation Bhuvan Bam
Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' OTT release along with internet sensation Bhuvan Bam

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime on March 22; the actor announces the news in a unique way.

Prime Video India shared the video of the announcement featuring Shah Rukh. In the video, the actor is seen trying out numerous ways to share the exciting news with his beloved fans. The video also features internet sensation Bhuvan Bam.

The duo is seen being involved in a fun banter and trying different pick-up lines to make the announcement of the premiere of the film mor interesting.

The caption on the video read: “Nothing, just Pathaan sharing some news with you. Watch #PathaanOnPrime Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

SRK, towards the end of the video, flexes at his abs and muscles that melted hearts on the internet. The fans are drooling over the video.

One of the fans commented: “Just looking at him and my day is better”. Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Arrrrrre Aag Laga di.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films Pathaan created a storm at the box office. In a way, the film revived the crashing condition of the industry.

Pathaan features top class actor of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukona and John Abraham. Moreover, the film also carries a cameo appearance of Salman Khan, reports Indiatoday.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan sings film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' new track 'Jee Rahe The Hum'

Salman Khan sings film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' new track 'Jee Rahe The Hum'
Rajkumar Rao's stance on being called a 'Hero': 'I always had a problem'

Rajkumar Rao's stance on being called a 'Hero': 'I always had a problem'
Sara Ali Khan's new film 'Gaslight' success predicted by Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's new film 'Gaslight' success predicted by Ibrahim Ali Khan
Kiron Kher contracts the novel COVID-19 disease

Kiron Kher contracts the novel COVID-19 disease
'Hera Pheri 4' in legal trouble: T-series issues notice claming all 'audio, visual rights'

'Hera Pheri 4' in legal trouble: T-series issues notice claming all 'audio, visual rights'
Salman Khan taking 'threat' casually while Salim khan is getting sleepless nights

Salman Khan taking 'threat' casually while Salim khan is getting sleepless nights
Satish Kaushik's dearest friend Anupam Kher writes moving note for him after prayer meet

Satish Kaushik's dearest friend Anupam Kher writes moving note for him after prayer meet
Anupam Kher angrily addresses rumors regarding Satish Kaushik

Anupam Kher angrily addresses rumors regarding Satish Kaushik

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh refer themselves as Rani Mukerji’s Anmol Ratans

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh refer themselves as Rani Mukerji’s Anmol Ratans

Angira Dhar feels ‘blessed’ to work on multiple mediums

Angira Dhar feels ‘blessed’ to work on multiple mediums

Anubhav Sinha recalls time when industry was rooting for Shah Rukh Khan to fail

Anubhav Sinha recalls time when industry was rooting for Shah Rukh Khan to fail
Nandita Das thank fans for overwhelming response on Zwigato, pens heartfelt note

Nandita Das thank fans for overwhelming response on Zwigato, pens heartfelt note