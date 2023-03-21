Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' OTT release in unique style: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' OTT release along with internet sensation Bhuvan Bam

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime on March 22; the actor announces the news in a unique way.

Prime Video India shared the video of the announcement featuring Shah Rukh. In the video, the actor is seen trying out numerous ways to share the exciting news with his beloved fans. The video also features internet sensation Bhuvan Bam.

The duo is seen being involved in a fun banter and trying different pick-up lines to make the announcement of the premiere of the film mor interesting.

The caption on the video read: “Nothing, just Pathaan sharing some news with you. Watch #PathaanOnPrime Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

SRK, towards the end of the video, flexes at his abs and muscles that melted hearts on the internet. The fans are drooling over the video.

One of the fans commented: “Just looking at him and my day is better”. Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Arrrrrre Aag Laga di.”



Directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films Pathaan created a storm at the box office. In a way, the film revived the crashing condition of the industry.

Pathaan features top class actor of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukona and John Abraham. Moreover, the film also carries a cameo appearance of Salman Khan, reports Indiatoday.