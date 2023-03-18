Security forces gun down three terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran

Security forces kill three terrorists in Awaran district of Balochistan. — Radio Pakistan/File

The IBO was initiated to intercept a terrorist group, says ISPR.

Cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from them.

"Army remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace."

RAWALPINDI: The security forces eliminated three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Awaran district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

According to a statement from the military’s media wing, the IBO was initiated on March 15 to intercept a terrorist group operating in the general area of South Awaran.

The terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices (IED) incidents along Turbat-Awaran Raod and surrounding areas, read the statement.

“Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for the last three days,” said the ISPR.

A party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout, the military’s media wing said, adding that on being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces.

During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered, said the ISPR.

“Pakistan Army in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement further added.