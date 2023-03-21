 
Gemma Arterton feels 'sad' over losing her 'working-class estuary' accent

Gemma Arterton has recently expressed her disappointment over losing her “estuary” accent.

Speaking to The Observer, Gemma shared that she had a “strong working-class estuary accent” however, she was suggested to leave her accent for career’s sake.

“[My accent] was associated with people from less affluent backgrounds,” said the Quantum of Solace star.

The actress continued, “It’s different now at drama school but in my day, we were told to lose the accent or you’d only play maids or whatever.”

“It’s a shame because I did have a strong working-class estuary accent. I feel a bit sad that it’s gone,” stated the 37-year-old.

Interestingly, the actress quipped that her accent does come after a few drinks, adding, “Or around my family. If I’m on the phone to my dad, my husband says my accent really changes.”

Lately, Gemma shared that she had been researching “Blackpool accents for her lead role in Funny Woman”.

