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Savannah Chrisley fries back at critics after pregnancy reveal

Savannah Chrisley breaks silence on pregnancy controversy

By
Web Desk
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Published October 28, 2026

Savannah Chrisley fries back at critics after pregnancy reveal
Savannah Chrisley fries back at critics after pregnancy reveal 

Savannah Chrisley has a message for anyone criticising her pregnancy or her relationship with Jason Galanis.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum shared a sonogram on Instagram Stories Tuesday, delivering an emotional defense of her child after facing scrutiny over her engagement to Galanis, a convicted fraudster who is 27 years her senior.

“You are not a headline. You are not a controversy,” she wrote. “You are not defined by anyone’s past, anyone’s mistakes, or anyone’s opinions.”

Read More: Savannah Chrisley's mystery fiancé revealed after pregnancy news

Savannah Chrisley fries back at critics after pregnancy reveal

Chrisley, 29, described the baby as “innocent, deeply loved and the greatest blessing” to her and her fiancé.

“No amount of noise in this world will ever overshadow the joy of being your mama,” she added.

“You are my answered prayer,” she continued. “And I will never apologize for celebrating you.”

The reality star revealed her pregnancy and engagement in an Instagram video Tuesday but did not identify her fiancé. Us Weekly later reported that she was engaged to Galanis, 56.

Galanis was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison in 2020 for his role in financial fraud schemes, including one that defrauded a Native American tribe and investors of tens of millions of dollars. 

President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in March 2025.

Chrisley also addressed their age difference on her podcast, Unlocked, making it clear that the number on his birth certificate isn’t putting her off.

“I have always said, ‘I would rather [have] 20 phenomenal, unbelievable years with someone than 50 just [fine] years,’” she said.

Read More: Who is Savannah Chrisley's boyfriend Jason? Here's complete relationship timeline

She praised Galanis, saying he “does not look his age, nor does he act his age,” while complimenting his “great” body and “even sharper” mind.

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