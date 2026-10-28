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Gemma Arterton's younger sister Hannah begins new chapter as mother

The couple named their son as Jesse Norman Hyson, who was born on October 16

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Web Desk
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Published October 28, 2026

The British actress, 37, is best known for her roles in the Netflix dramas The Five and Safe
The British actress, 37, is best known for her roles in the Netflix dramas 'The Five and Safe' 

Gemma Arterton's actress sister, Hannah, is celebrating a major personal milestone after welcoming her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Chris Hyson. 

The new father shared the delightful news on Instagram and revealed that their son, Jesse Norman Hyson, was born on October 16.

The British actress, 37, is best known for her roles in the Netflix dramas The Five and Safe, both based on novels by best-selling author Harlan Coben.

READ MORE: Gemma Arterton feels ‘sad’ over losing her ‘working-class estuary’ accent

Hannah also shared the sweet pictures of her newborn, captioning it as 'a new season.' 

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple, with singer Leona Lewis and actress Annabel Scholey among those sending their best wishes.

Hannah is the younger sister of fellow actress Gemma Arterton, 40, who has two children with her husband, Irish actor Rory Keenan.

The actress announced that she was expecting her first baby in August, sharing a series of holiday photographs on social media.

Hannah married musician and composer Chris in September 2022.

The actress has carved out a successful career on screen since graduating from the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2011.

READ MORE: Gemma Arterton announces she's expecting her first child with Rory Keenan

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