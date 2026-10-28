'Emmerdale' Kevin Mathurin admits stress and anger took toll before heart attack

Kevin shared that last year he began to suffer from 'chest pains' after a period of 'stress and pressure', and was sent to A&E where doctors told him he had a blocked artery, which led to heart failure

Emmerdale star Kevin Mathurin has shared a health update after suffering a heart attack and being admitted to hospital in a health scare that changed his life forever.'

The actor, 53, best known for playing Vicar Charles Anderson on the soap since 2020, has vowed to focus on 'rebuilding and healing' himself.

In his post, Kevin shared that last year he began to suffer from 'chest pains' after a period of 'stress and pressure', and was sent to A&E where doctors told him he had a blocked artery, which led to heart failure.

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Kevin shared a lengthy caption under the post documenting his health scare, and he began: 'I was under a lot of stress and pressure. External issues were taking over my well being. I was anxious, stressed, always angry and suppressing it all.





'Long story-short I had a blocked artery that had damaged part of my heart, making my heartbeat abnormal, causing heart failure and a minor heart attack.

'Within myself I felt fine, but this freaked me and my family out that I didn't pay attention to my body for a whole week.

'While staying at King's Hospital, London, I was kept under monitor and had an Angiogram to determine how serious the blockages were.

'Thankfully I didn't need surgery for stents, just relying on a lot of meds, exercise and a healthy diet to keep my blood pressure, heart rate and cholesterol down.

'A huge thank you to all the doctors and nurses at King's Hospital and the cardiac physiotherapists at Lewisham Hospital. THANK YOU NHS.

'Fear makes you ill. Shuts you down and stand still. Love your people, love life and keep moving.'

Many of Kevin's fans were quick to share their well-wishes in the comments, alongside his co-star Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton.

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