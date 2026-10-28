Jessica Biel shares lesson her son Silas learned while acting

Jessica Biel isn’t about to let her son cash in on his famous parents’ names to get ahead in Hollywood — and his first acting gig came with a lesson he won’t forget anytime soon.

The actress revealed that 11-year-old Silas Timberlake, her eldest son with Justin Timberlake, made a small appearance in her new film, Matchbox: The Movie.

Speaking on the Great Chat Show, Biel explained that Silas has already shown an interest in acting, comedy and music, even working as a DJ.

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When producer Jules Daly offered him a small role, Biel and Timberlake were initially cautious about putting their son in the spotlight.

“We’re not starting like, oh, you just get handed a bunch of opportunities because you’re part of this family,” Biel said.

She explained that Silas’ role was deliberately kept small, adding that children who work hard in acting classes shouldn’t lose opportunities simply because a celebrity’s kid comes along.

“You can’t just take a part from that person just because you’re my son. Like, that’s not cool. We’re not doing that,” she said.

Silas also got an early taste of the less glamorous side of showbiz. On his first day on set, he spent hours waiting without filming a single scene — and he wasn’t impressed.

“He was like, ‘I just don’t understand! I’ve been here all day.’”

Biel used the moment to explain how the industry works, asking him, “‘Do you still want to be an actor?’”

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Thankfully, the experience didn’t scare him off. Silas returned the next day and finally got to work.

Biel and Timberlake married in 2012 and also share their younger son, Phineas, born in 2020.